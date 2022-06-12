Sena alleges horse trading, Fadnavis says RS poll win ‘just the beginning’

After Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Pawar lost in the Rajya Sabha elections, the party on Saturday alleged horse trading of legislators and claimed that six MLAs from smaller parties and Independents didn’t vote for Pawar, leading to his defeat.

The NCP chief, Sharad Pawar, however, said that the election results have not come as a surprise to him.

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, meanwhile, said that the Rajya Sabha elections is the just beginning and the party will win the upcoming local bodies’ elections as well as Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in 2024.

Claiming that there was horse trading in the elections, newly elected Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut said that smaller parties and Independents didn’t support the Sena candidate.

“Some of the horses (legislators) were sold in the market or there could some other reasons. Therefore, we did not get six votes from the Independents. We got the votes of Congress, NCP, Shiv Sena and others. We could not get only 6-7 votes from the people who were in the horse trading. Though we did not do any horse trading, Sanjay Pawar got 33 votes for the first choice. This is our victory,” he told mediapersons.

Raut also named the six legislators from smaller parties and Independents who didn’t vote for the Sena candidate. They were the three MLAs of Hitendra Thakur-led Bahujan Vikas Aghadi as well as Independent MLAs Devendra Bhuyar, Sanjay Shinde and Shyamsundar Shinde, he alleged. “We have the names of those who cheated us after giving their word. We know who didn’t vote for us. We will see,” he added.

Sharad Pawar, meanwhile, said that this was not a shocking result and that the miracle that has happened should be accepted. “This is not a shocking result. If we look at the number of votes of each candidate, there is no difference between the quotas of NCP, Shiv Sena and Congress. Our candidate Praful Patel received an extra vote but that is not from the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) but from the other side,” said Pawar.

He added, “The BJP succeeded in winning over some of the Independents who were supporting us… This is the reason for the difference in votes. The MVA has received the support of all its MLAs. This miracle that has happened… we need to accept this.”

“This has happened largely due to Devendra Fadnavis’ ability to win over people with all the measures at his disposal,” said the NCP chief.

Both Sharad Pawar and Raut said that the Rajya Sabha election results would not have any bearing on the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, as it has the majority and that has not changed.

However, Fadnavis said, “After the victory in the Rajya Sabha elections, there is still a big battle left. In Maharashtra, BJP will win the 2024 Lok Sabha elections by a landslide. It will also form the government on its own in the subsequent Assembly elections. Further, we want to succeed in the upcoming local bodies’ elections. The BJP’s saffron flag is to be hoisted all over Maharashtra, including Mumbai municipal corporation. Therefore, the workers should maintain this enthusiasm.”