Selven,Yelve on the mark

Markers Samuel Selven of Otters Club and Anant Yelve of Vidyavihar’s Jolly Gymkhana registered convincing wins to ease into the fourth round of the Shyam Shroff Memorial All India Open Invitation Snooker Tournament at the Khar Gymkhana,on Monday.

Selven beat veteran S L Sathe of Khar Gymkhana 3-0,while Yelve prevailed over Abhishek Bachani,also of the host club,by the same margin. The other significant third round winner was Manav Panchal of Malabar Hill Club who halted Divesh Gangwani of North Indian Association with a 3-1 win. The fancied Sanjeev Bijlani of Park Club,who won his first round in the decider,again lived dangerously before rallying from a 2-0 deficit to win 3-2 in his second round tie against Islam Gymkhana marker Amit Jadhav. The other second round winners were Nihar Chavan and marker Ajinkya Yelve.

Results

3rd Rd: Manav Panchal (Malabar Hill Club) bt Divesh Gangwani (North Indian Assn) 68-11,51-59,69-38,50-21; Samuel Selven (Otters Club) bt S L Sathe (Khar Gym) 56-30,52-20,50-4; Anant Yelve (Jolly Gym,Vidyavihar) bt Abhishek Bachani (Khar Gym) 57-23,55-25,50-8; Pratik Vaidya (Nagpur) bt Bhushan Sharma (Nallasopara) 49-36,52-67,59-26,51-43; 2nd Rd: Yash Rungta (Vashi) bt Dhariya Bhandari (JVPG) 46-11,50-14,62-52; Nihar Chavan (MIG) bt Harsh Pherwani (Khar Gym) 43-36,13-68,64-20,56-16; Sanjeev Bijlani (Park Club) bt Amit Jadhav (Islam Gym) 39-57,33-56,69-30,76-18,56-26; Ajinkya Yelve (Catholic Gym) bt Devendra Dongre (JVPG) 57-17,47-46,68-6; Adit Raja (JVPG) bt Mayank Bhavsar (Country Club) 64-55,59-32,15-35,42-62,53-27; 1st Rd: Dinesh Agrawal (Dombivli Gym) bt Deep Mansukhani (Country Club) 23-56,41-43,60-54,67-60,69-31; Yogesh W bt Pranav Desai (Santacruz Gym) 62-16,29-42,37-46,56-13,70-23; Yash Mehta (Park Club) bt Ashwin Deshmukh (Dadar Club) 53-75,64-25,70-42,31-65,61-30; Mayank Bhavsar (Country Club) bt Suresh Sawant (MCF) 69-20,48-8,91-20; Devendra Dongre (JVPG) bt Hari Manwani (Otters Club) 52-7,47-28,47-4; Rajwardhan Joshi (PYC,Pune) bt Hargun Anand (Khar Gym) 27-61,65-10,51-59,56-19,67-38; Ritesh Shah (Khar Gym) bt Ramesh Sadarangani (Matunga Gym) 60-27,56-47,64-41; Ajinkya Yelve (Catholic Gym) bt Vishal Desai (Surat) 55-33,32-68,71-19,69-34.

Starry Sultans send Bapachibum packing

PJ HINDU Gymkhana Sultans of Hazard shocked defending champions Elphinstone Cricket Club (ECC) Baphachibhum to storm into the quarter-finals of The Zarine & Yazdi Daruvala Charitable Trust Mumbai Billiards League,orgainsed by the Billiards & Snooker Association of Maharashtra,at the Dadar Parsee Colony Gymkhana. Joining the Sultans in the quarter-finals were Central Railway Mumbai Institute Star Blue,Matunga Gymkhana Canons and Bombay Gymkhana Phantom.

After impressive starts by Clyde Affonso and Carl Serao for Catholic Gymkhana The Shooters,Percy Patel snatched the crucial deciding tie against Melwyn Mascarenhas to lead Matunga Gymkhana Canons into the last eight with a 778-708 win.

Following the win over ECC Baphachibhum,the star-studded Sultans,with twice world runner-up Dhruv Sitwala,Asian bronze medallist Devendra Joshi and India sub junior No. 2 and Maharashtra junior No. 1 Jaiveer Dhingra in their ranks,have emerged as the strong favourites for the title.

Playing with a total handicap of -50,Baphachibhum got off to a promising start with Farhad Tengra rallying from a 109-177 deficit to beat Dhingra 200-197 in an exciting finish. Tengra capitalized on a couple blemishes by Dhingra and surged ahead with timely breaks of 20s and 30s to take it away in the opening tie. Inspired by Tengras brilliant start,Mahesh Jagdale enhanced Baphachibhums hopes when he surged to 66-12 and 100-56 leads against Sitwala.

But the vastly experienced Sitwala came up with a significant break of 71 before snatching the second tie 200-133.Ronnie Daruwalla sealed it for Sultans in the third tie against former state champion Arun Agrawal.Needing just 56 points as against Agrawals target of 200,Daruwala took the lead with 23 points in two visits.

Results: Pre-quarter-finals: CRMI Star Blue bt ECC Boombangabang 771-720; Matunga Gym Canons bt Catholic Gym The Shooters 778-708; Bombay Gym Phantoms bt DPCG Bawa Bullies 710-547.

