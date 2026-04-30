Self enumeration for Census to kick off in state from Maharashtra Day

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The first phase of the national Census, which involves voluntary “self-enumeration” to fill in details of the housing information, will commence in the state from May 1 — the Maharashtra Day.
For the first time in the country, the data collection for Census 2027 will be conducted digitally, where self-enumeration will also be an option.
For Maharashtra, a 15-day window prior to the start of the period of house-listing has been scheduled for self-enumeration, which will run from May 1 to May 15.
Subsequently, from May 16 to June 14, census officers will conduct door-to-door visits for the housing census.
During these visits, the applications of those who opted for self-enumeration will be verified, while forms for those who did not self-enumerate will be filled manually. Addressing a press conference in Mumbai Thursday, Chief Principal Census Officer, Maharashtra, Dr Nirupama J. Dange, said that a dedicated web portal has been developed by the Office of the Registrar General & Census Commissioner, India, which provides a secure and flexible mode of participation in the Census.
The portal enables households to furnish details at their convenience. The official portal can be accessed at: https://se.census.gov.in.
D. Nirupama Dange, the state’s Chief Principal Census Officer, informed that a caste-based census is proposed for the second phase (February 2027).
The senior officials of the Directorate of Census Operations, Maharashtra, said that any one member of a household may complete the self-enumeration process and furnish household details in approximately 15–20 minutes.
Upon successful submission, a Self-Enumeration ID (SE ID) will be generated and shared on the registered mobile number/e-mail. No documents are required to be uploaded during the Self-Enumeration process.
Dange, said, “Self-enumeration is optional, not mandatory. If someone has not self-enumerated, there is no need to worry; enumerators will visit every home between May 16 and June 14, 2026, to collect/record the information”.
Dr Dange also assured that all personal information collected for the census will remain strictly confidential and will not be used for police investigations, judicial inquiries, Right to Information (RTI) requests, or any other government verification. She appealed to the public to come forward and provide their information voluntarily.
She stated that the self-enumeration option is being offered to individuals for the first time, requiring them to answer a total of 33 questions and only one person from a household is required to fill in the information; therefore, every family member does not need to submit the form individually.
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