Self enumeration for Census to kick off in state from Maharashtra Day

D. Nirupama Dange, the state's Chief Principal Census Officer, informed that a caste-based census is proposed for the second phase (February 2027).

The first phase of the national Census, which involves voluntary “self-enumeration” to fill in details of the housing information, will commence in the state from May 1 — the Maharashtra Day.

For the first time in the country, the data collection for Census 2027 will be conducted digitally, where self-enumeration will also be an option.

For Maharashtra, a 15-day window prior to the start of the period of house-listing has been scheduled for self-enumeration, which will run from May 1 to May 15.

Subsequently, from May 16 to June 14, census officers will conduct door-to-door visits for the housing census.

During these visits, the applications of those who opted for self-enumeration will be verified, while forms for those who did not self-enumerate will be filled manually. Addressing a press conference in Mumbai Thursday, Chief Principal Census Officer, Maharashtra, Dr Nirupama J. Dange, said that a dedicated web portal has been developed by the Office of the Registrar General & Census Commissioner, India, which provides a secure and flexible mode of participation in the Census.