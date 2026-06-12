KEM Hospital orders inquiry into MBBS student Sejal Pawar’s remarks on Pranit More show

Mumbai’s King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital has launched an internal inquiry into the controversial remarks made by undergraduate MBBS student Sejal Pawar during stand-up comedian Pranit More’s show, even as the resident doctors’ association urged the public to avoid personal attacks and online harassment.

“Yesterday, we received information that a video was being widely circulated on social media where one of our students was seen making objectionable comments about dead bodies. This is highly unacceptable. We are highly sensitive about respecting the dead, especially when someone donates their body for medical education with a lot of emotions,” KEM Hospital Dean Dr Harish M Pathak said on Friday.

“I constituted a two-member committee yesterday to inquire into the matter, and by late evening today I expect their report, after which appropriate action will be taken,” he added.

Dr Pathak said that the matter has been brought to the attention of senior civic health authorities. “I informed Dr Shailesh Mohite, Dean of Nair Hospital, and the Director, Medical Education and Major Hospitals, BMC, that we have set up an inquiry. Action will be taken based on the inquiry report,” he added.

The development comes amid the Maharashtra cyber police lodging a First Information Report (FIR) against More, Pawar, web developer Himanshu Jangra, and others for allegedly making obscene comments during the show in Gurgaon. Pawar, who faced criticism for her remark on male cadavers, has since issued an apology.

Dr Pathak said that the hospital had not received any official communication from law enforcement agencies. “I am not aware of any such inquiry. We haven’t been officially informed by the police so far; hence, I can’t comment,” he said.

Targeted harassment directed at Sejal Pawar disproportionate: MARD

Meanwhile, in a statement, the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD), KEM Hospital unit, clarified that Pawar is an MBBS undergraduate student and not a member of KEM MARD, which represents resident doctors and postgraduate trainees.

Story continues below this ad

The association said it firmly upholds the values of professionalism, ethical conduct and respect for body donors, whose contributions are critical to medical education. It described the student’s remarks as “inappropriate” and said they do not reflect the principles of the medical fraternity.

At the same time, MARD noted that she has publicly apologised and expressed regret over the remarks. While emphasising the need for accountability, the association said the subsequent personal vilification, online abuse, and targeted harassment directed at her were disproportionate.

“MARD does not endorse the remarks made. However, discussions should remain focused on the incident itself and not extend to unrelated issues such as the student’s admission through the reservation quota,” the statement said.

Dr Amar Agame, Chief Adviser of KEM MARD, reiterated that public discourse on the issue should remain respectful, balanced and humane, while encouraging accountability, reflection and learning.

Story continues below this ad

“KEM MARD firmly upholds the values of professionalism, ethical conduct and respect for body donors, whose selfless contribution is invaluable to medical education. The remarks made by the concerned student were inappropriate and do not reflect the principles of the medical fraternity,” Dr Agame said.

“While accountability is important and the student has publicly expressed regret, we believe the response should remain proportionate and focused on the incident itself. Personal vilification, online harassment and comments on unrelated matters such as reservation-based admission are neither constructive nor justified,” he added.