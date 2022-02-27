Seeking reservation for Maratha community, MP Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati begins fast unto death

Rajya Sabha MP Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati, a descendent of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, on Saturday began his fast unto death demanding reservation for the Maratha community besides a decision on the other demands of the community.

Sambhajiraje’s fast unto death comes a day after the state government announced the setting up of a separate commission for the Maratha community to study its “backwardness”. This comes ahead of the state legislature’s budget session that will commence from March 3.

On the government setting up a separate panel for the community, Sambhajiraje said, “When there is a backward class commission, can a separate commission be formed only for the Maratha community? This is the question. Such a statement should not be made just to please the Maratha community.”

Speaking at Azad Maidan in Mumbai on Saturday, Sambhajiraje said, “My fight is not for 30% rich Marathas but for the poor Marathas. This is a fight not just for reservation but for other pending demands as well. While there is no clarity on how much time is required for the Maratha quota, the government did not resolve other issues raised by us that have forced me to sit on fast unto death.”

Last year in May, the Supreme Court had quashed Maratha quota in jobs and education for crossing the 50 per cent reservation limit and added that the state did not have the powers to provide such reservation.

The Rajya Sabha Parliamentarian further said that apart from the reservation issue, there were several other demands such as extending financial assistance to Annasaheb Patil Finance Development Corporation, operations of the Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Training and Human Development Institute (SARTHI) in its full capacity, hostels for Maratha students in all districts, taking back the cases filed against Maratha protesters and appointments of candidates selected in the state civil services exams.

“We want the government to make provisions for our demands in the upcoming state budget and show us the blueprint of various schemes and the financial planning. It should do what is in its hand,” he added.

The state government has requested the MP to reconsider his fast stating that it has taken a decision on multiple issues. “We will reach out to him and inform him about the decisions taken by the government,” said Congress minister Balasaheb Thorat.