Seek zonal DCP nod for POCSO, molestation case, Mumbai top cop tells officers

Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey has issued an order directing officers from every police station to seek permission from the zonal deputy commissioner before registering an FIR on molestation charges or any case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

According to officers, the order was issued in the aftermath of the the Dharavi police wrongly arresting two brothers in connection with the rape of a 19-year-old woman.

The order issued on Monday stated: “It has come to light that owing to property dispute, previous enmity and other personal reasons, people lodge complaints of POCSO and molestation. In such instances, without verifying the facts, the person on whom allegations are placed, are often arrested.” Pandey told police to first seek a recommendation from the assistant commissioner of police, following which they would have to get permission from the zonal deputy commissioner.