Sedition case: Actor Kangana Ranaut, her sister summoned by Mumbai Police next week

Actor Kangana Ranaut with her sister Rangoli Chandel. [Instagram/Rangoli Chandel]

FOUR DAYS after a sedition case was registered against actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel, the police have summoned the sisters on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhishek Trimukhe said, “Kangana has been asked to present herself before police on October 26, while Rangoli has been called on October 27.”

On directions of the metropolitan court, police had registered a case on October 17. The women were booked under sections pertaining to committing malicious or deliberate acts with the intention of outraging religious feelings of citizens, sedition, promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence or language and common intention of the Indian Penal Code.

According to police, the FIR states that through their tweets, the sisters tried to “malign the Indian Constitution and image of the Maharashtra government, hurt sentiments of Muslims and tried to create division between Hindus and Muslims”.

The complaint was filed by Munawwar Ali Sayyed, a casting director and fitness trainer. In his complaint, he stated that he had worked with well-known film directors and had, for the past few months, observed on social media that Ranaut “is continuously defaming Bollywood film industry and is portraying people working in Bollywood films as a hub of nepotism, favouritism, drug addicts, communally-biased, murderers, etc” through her tweets and television interviews.

Ranaut, who has been critical of the Uddhav Thackeray-led state government, had also criticised the Mumbai Police saying she did not trust it.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd