Sedition case: 2 students granted anticipatory bail

In its detailed order confirming anticipatory bail to two students of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences, who were booked for a slogan raised during the LGBTQ Solidarity Gathering at Azad Maidan last year, a sessions court has said that the police provided no evidence on their alleged role in the offences, including sedition.

The court also said that rejecting the application would “drag them in another difficulty by spoiling their career”.

The Azad Maidan police had filed a complaint against the two as well as a 22-year-old transperson, claiming that a slogan in support of JNU student Sharjeel Imam – who was then arrested by Delhi Police on charges of sedition – was raised at the gathering. “…Even the clip, which had allegedly become viral on Twitter as alleged in the FIR, is not produced before the court to know the real circumstances of the transaction,” the court said.