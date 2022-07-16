Security guard working for Sachin Tendulkar loses Rs 8,200 to cyber fraud

A 32-year-old man, who works as a private security guard for former India cricket captain and batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar, fell prey to a cyber-fraud where the fraudster called him posing as a banking executive and tricked him into transferring Rs 8,200 on the pretext of processing a loan amount. The fraudster asked the complainant to send Rs 10,000 after which he will get Rs 1.50 lakh loan but the latter smelt a rat and approached the local police.

An FIR was registered on his complaint by the Bandra police station on July 14. The complainant told the police that he received a phone call at 10 am on July 13 from a cyber-fraudster who posed as an executive of Kotak Mahindra bank and asked him if he required a loan. The guard said he was in need of money and agreed to take a loan.

The fraudster then asked him to send details of his AADHAR card, PAN card, debit card and credit card on a Whatsapp number. The complainant sent all the details asked by the fraudster. The latter then sent him Rs 10,000 and using the security guard’s credit card details, generated an OTP to debit Rs 18,200 from his account. The complainant shared the OTP and Rs 18,200 got debited from his account. Next day, the fraudster again called back asking him to send Rs 10,000 as processing fee which will enable the disbursement of Rs 1.50 lakh as loan. The complainant realised he was being duped and approached the police.