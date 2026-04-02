Security guard of Jain temple held, gold worth Rs. 1.75L recovered

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Kalachowki police arrested an accused from Bhind district in Madhya Pradesh who had stolen gold ornaments worth Rs. 1.75 crore from the Jain temple located in the premises of One Avighna Tower, a residential building. The accused used to work as a security guard in the building, and during an inquiry, police found he was previously involved in 17 cases, including under the Arms Act, in Madhya Pradesh.
The arrested accused was identified as Jitendra alias Jitan alias Bunty alias Pandit Nagaich, 34. The cases against the accused pertain to dacoity and robberies. He was released on bail two months ago in one of the cases. He came to Mumbai and through a security agency, was hired in the society as a security guard. He was removed within 15 days due to indiscipline and improper work.
According to the police, the complainant, Jayesh Jain, a resident of One Avighna Tower and an executive member of the trust managing the temple. A temple to Lord Simandhar Swami is located in the tower and the idol was adorned with gold and diamond jewellery. The temple opens at 5 am and closes at 9 pm where three priests are employed.
The incident came to light on Monday after one of the priests noticed that the temple’s door latch was broken. He alerted a member of the Trust, who then informed Jain that gold jewellery adorning the idol was missing, said an officer. The case was registered in Kalachowki police station.
During the investigation, police inspected the crime scene and checked 200 to 300 CCTV cameras in Mumbai. It was learned the accused had worked as a security guard in the temple. Based on technical analysis, it was found the accused had gone to Madhya Pradesh.
A police team immediately rushed to his native place, where he was hiding on the roof of a relative’s house in his village. He was caught by police as he attempted to escape by jumping from the roof of the house to the roof of another house and the entire stolen booty was recovered from him, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Ragasudha.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram