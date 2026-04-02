Security guard of Jain temple held, gold worth Rs. 1.75L recovered

Kalachowki police arrested an accused from Bhind district in Madhya Pradesh who had stolen gold ornaments worth Rs. 1.75 crore from the Jain temple located in the premises of One Avighna Tower, a residential building. The accused used to work as a security guard in the building, and during an inquiry, police found he was previously involved in 17 cases, including under the Arms Act, in Madhya Pradesh.

The arrested accused was identified as Jitendra alias Jitan alias Bunty alias Pandit Nagaich, 34. The cases against the accused pertain to dacoity and robberies. He was released on bail two months ago in one of the cases. He came to Mumbai and through a security agency, was hired in the society as a security guard. He was removed within 15 days due to indiscipline and improper work.