Security guard held for sexual assault of two minor girls

A 50-year-old man was arrested from Amboli last month for allegedly sexually assaulting two minor girls at a high-rise building in Andheri, where he worked as a security guard.

The police said the incident took place on January 25, when the two girls – aged 11 and 12 years – were playing in the building premises.

“We have learnt that the accused has been planning this for a while. He would keep an eye on the movement the children while they played,” said an officer of Amboli police.

“On the evening of January 25, when he saw the two girls playing, he approached them and took them to a secluded location in the building. He then started to touch them inappropriately,” the officer added.

“As the girls resisted, he threatened them of dire consequences. He told them that if they tell anyone about the incident, he will harm them,” the officer said.

Following the incident, the mothers of the two girls witnessed a huge behavioural change in them, said police. As the parents took them into confidence, they revealed their ordeal to them.

“The parents then approached the police and filed a complaint,” said the officer.

A case was registered on January 27 under sections 354 (outraging the modesty of the woman) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act.

“The accused was traced to Amboli and arrested on January 28, said police, adding that it is being ascertained whether the guard had sexually assaulted others earlier.