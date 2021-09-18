Security beefed up ahead of immersion day in Mumbai

Mumbai Police have beefed up security and night patrolling in the city on the eve of the last day of the 10-day Ganesh festival. Heavy police presence was also seen at the entry and exit points of Mumbai at Dahisar, Mankhurd and Mulund on Friday night. The cops carried out random vehicle checking at several nakabandi points near major traffic junctions.

The drive started from 11 pm and lasted till 2 am on Saturday. A total of 9,145 vehicles were checked and 1,695 were booked for traffic violations. Five motorists were booked for drunk driving.

The Mumbai Police issued a press statement on Saturday stating: “Heavy bandobast is being made at all immersion points. Vital installations will be safeguarded. Meetings have been conducted with Ganpati mandals, peace committees, mohalla committees and all other stakeholders and appropriate instructions were being given for a peaceful visarjan.”

Apart from Mumbai Police personnel, an additional force from the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and home guards will be deployed to control the law-and-order situation on Sunday, when festive-goers are expected to hit the streets and ghats to participate in immersion rituals of Ganesh idols.

Police also surveyed 496 sensitive locations and 163 Ganpati immersion points in the intervening night between Friday and Saturday. Preventive action was taken against 267 persons with prior criminal records. Forty-nine externed criminals and 57 wanted individuals were arrested, and 55 persons with a non-bailable warrant against them were also arrested. About 118 citizens were arrested for possessing drugs, 31 were caught for carrying arms like swords and knives and 946 hotels, lodges, hostels, rest houses were checked for anti-social elements. One hundred and thirty-three unauthorised hawkers were booked and action was taken against 150 people for moving suspiciously under the Maharashtra Police Act.