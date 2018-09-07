Follow Us:
Thursday, September 06, 2018
Section 377 verdict: Couple hopes to register marriage

A transgender, Sarode had married the love of her life Jay Rajnath Sharma in what can be touted as perhaps the first-of-its-kind wedding. And after the SC decision on Thursday, the couple now hopes to register its marriage.

| Thane | Published: September 7, 2018 3:13:33 am
section 377, section 377 hearing, section 377 unconstitutional, consensual sex, gay sex hearing, same sex hearing, supreme court homosexuality, section 377 government, lgbtq rights, lgbtq community, ministry of home affairs Express photo by Kevin Dsouza,

Madhuri Sarode has been busy attending to visitors since morning. “The calls have kept me busy. I haven’t even got time to cook,” she said. A transgender, Sarode had married the love of her life Jay Rajnath Sharma in what can be touted as perhaps the first-of-its-kind wedding. And after the SC decision on Thursday, the couple now hopes to register its marriage.

“At least no one will ever call me a criminal for loving someone… I am sure the judgment is vast. It will take a lot of time to read and understand, but at least no one will ever accuse me of being a criminal,” Sarode said.

Sarode, however, is aware that the battle has just begun. “I am very religious and I read the Purans a lot. It is proclaimed there that Kinnars will get their rights. I believe this is the beginning of that time. It is the horn that we blow before the war.”

“I am going to understand the verdict and if it allows, I am going to apply for a marriage certificate,” Sarode said. She is aware that this might be a long-term plan.

“I will talk to my lawyer friends. The judges have thought of everyone, not just us, I am sure… it might not be all that we want. So,

I will wait… because I know that what I want is achievable.”

