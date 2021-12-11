Omicron: Section 144 imposed in Mumbai for 48 hours; no morcha, rally allowed

Amid the rising cases of the new Covid-19 variant, Omicron, the Mumbai Police has imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in the city for 48 hours in a bid to prevent large gatherings.

Citing Omicron and recent incidents of violence in Maharashtra’s Amravati, Malegaon and Nanded, the Mumbai Police on Friday issued an order prohibiting any rally, morcha, procession etc. of persons or vehicles in the jurisdiction of Mumbai Police for two days on December 11 and December 12.

The move is being seen as a measure to prevent a third wave of the Covid pandemic and to maintain law and order in the state in the backdrop of some protest rallies in some parts of Maharashtra earlier that had turned violent.

The prohibitory order has been issued by Chaitanya S, Deputy Commissioner of Police (operations). It warns that any person contravening this order shall be punished under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and other legal provisions applicable in the case. “As the notice cannot be served individually to all concerned, the order is hereby passed ex-parte. It shall be published for the information of the public through the press,” it stated.