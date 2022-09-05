Secretary-level panel to coordinate implementation of NEP-2020 in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra government will form a secretary-level committee to fine tune the details and coordinate the implementation of National Education Policy in the state.

“A number of departments run schools in Maharashtra. Most schools are under the School Education Department, but at the same time Tribal Welfare and Social Justice departments also run many schools. We decided to form a committee of secretaries to coordinate the implementation of the policy throughout the state,” said a senior official from the School education department on Monday.

In June 2021, a committee headed by Dr Raghunath Mashelkar, former Director General of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, had submitted its recommendations on implementation of NEP-2020 in Maharashtra.

Based on that, the higher and technical education department of the state government in April 2022 had formed two separate committees to prepare a roadmap for implementation of the recommendations.

When contacted, secretary of school education department Ranjit Singh Deol said it was a routine process.

Coordination of various departments while implementing the NEP-2020 was one of the important aspects as stated by the Mashelkar committee. Based on that recommendation, a ministerial committee headed by the then Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in January 2022 was formed.

“Empowered Group of Ministers with a focus on all education matters from schools to skills development as well as Higher and Technical Education may be formed,” the Mashelkar report had said. Following the fall of the previous government and political developments, this committee is being formed to avoid the possible delay in coordination in implementation of the NCP-2020.

According to sources, the secretary-level committee will start working soon. “Coordination is an important factor in implementation. The administrative heads will ensure that it will be a smooth process,” said an official.