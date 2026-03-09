Second yellow heatwave alert in a week for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri

Women wear scarves to protect themselves from the scorching sun at Dadar in Mumbai on Monday (Express photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee)

For the second time in a week, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow heatwave alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, and Ratnagiri districts, effective from March 9 till March 11.

A heatwave warning is issued when the maximum (day) temperature breaches 37 degrees Celsius for two consecutive days.

On Sunday, the IMD’s observatory at Santacruz in Mumbai recorded a day temperature of 35.8 degrees Celsius, which was 3.4 degrees above normal. On Monday morning, the minimum temperature was 21.3 degrees Celsius, which is 1.2 degrees above normal. The maximum temperature for Monday will be recorded after 5.30 pm. IMD officials said the temperature levels were likely to cross the 37-degree mark.