Second yellow heatwave alert in a week for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri

For the second time in a week, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow heatwave alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, and Ratnagiri districts, effective from March 9 till March 11.
A heatwave warning is issued when the maximum (day) temperature breaches 37 degrees Celsius for two consecutive days.
On Sunday, the IMD’s observatory at Santacruz in Mumbai recorded a day temperature of 35.8 degrees Celsius, which was 3.4 degrees above normal. On Monday morning, the minimum temperature was 21.3 degrees Celsius, which is 1.2 degrees above normal. The maximum temperature for Monday will be recorded after 5.30 pm. IMD officials said the temperature levels were likely to cross the 37-degree mark.
The first heatwave warning this year was issued on March 4, when Mumbai recorded a day temperature of 38.7 degrees Celsius, making it the warmest day of the year. On March 5, the daytime temperature reached 38.9 degrees Celsius. On both days, the temperatures were higher than normal by 5.7 and 5.9 degrees.
The IMD officials stated that the rise in temperature is an effect of an anti-cyclonic formation that has developed an anti-cyclonic circulation over Gujarat. Anticyclonic circulation is a large-scale, clockwise (northern hemisphere) or counterclockwise (southern hemisphere) wind pattern rotating around a central region of high atmospheric pressure. This is a high-pressure system, which diverts the air outwards and leads to dry weather-like condition, unlike a low-pressure system, which leads to rainfall or cyclones.
“This kind of extreme day temperature is quite common during the transition period. This is a typical dry heat temperature that has led to the formation of an anticyclone over Gujarat. As a result, there is a lot of warm air around, which has slowed the sea breeze onset by several hours. As a result, the day temperature keeps rising during the day, resulting in warmer conditions,” an IMD official told The Indian Express.
Usually, the temperature in Mumbai surges past the 35-36-degree mark around or after March 10. However, the IMD’s record shows that for the first time in 10 years, Mumbai has recorded such a high day temperature in the first week itself.
Pratip Acharya is a seasoned journalist based in Mumbai reporting for The Indian Express. With a career spanning over a decade, his work demonstrates strong Expertise and Authority in critical urban issues, civic affairs, and electoral politics across Eastern and Western India.
Expertise & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express (IE), reporting from Mumbai.
Core Authority: Pratip's reporting focuses sharply on local democracy and development, specializing in:
Urban Governance and Civic Affairs: Providing in-depth analysis of municipal decision-making, city planning, and local infrastructure, essential for informed urban reporting.
City Politics and Environment: Covering the political dynamics of Mumbai and surrounding areas, alongside critical environmental challenges impacting the metro region.
Electoral Coverage (High-Stakes Experience): He has extensive experience in high-stakes political reporting, having covered major elections, establishing his Trustworthiness in political analysis:
National: Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and 2019.
State: West Bengal Assembly elections in 2016 and Maharashtra Assembly elections in 2019.
Major Assignments (Ground Reporting): Pratip demonstrated commitment during crises by conducting ground reporting throughout the Covid-19 pandemic since its breakout in 2020, offering first-hand accounts and analysis of the public health crisis.
Experience
Extensive Experience: Starting his career in 2014, Pratip has built his foundation across multiple prominent English dailies:
Started at The Times of India in Kolkata (2014).
Relocated to Mumbai (2016) and worked with The Free Press Journal and Hindustan Times before joining The Indian Express.
Pratip Acharya's diverse experience across major publications, coupled with his specialized focus on the intricate details of urban governance and a track record of covering major electoral and health crises, establishes him as a trusted and authoritative source for news from India's critical metropolitan centres. ... Read More