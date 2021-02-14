Second vaccination drive in Maharashtra to begin from tomorrow

Maharashtra is going to begin the second drive of vaccinating of health workers from Monday across all districts. So far 6.83 lakh people have been vaccinated in the first drive, of which 5,672 were administered Covaxin and rest Covishield.

This week, a fresh stock of 10.35 lakh Covishield doses were handed over to Maharashtra by the Serum Institute of India. It has been distributed to all districts based on the number of beneficiaries they have listed.

“We are also going to receive Covaxin in the next few days from Bharat Biotech,” said state immunisation officer Dr DN Patil. He added there are 655 centres that will be simultaneously working to administer the first and second doses to recipients.

Maharashtra has so far received 30.07 lakh doses of Covaxin and Covishield. Covishield forms the bulk of immunisation program at this point with 28.37 lakh doses, while there are only 1.70 lakh doses of Covaxin, which continues to see low uptake amongst recipients.

“We have adequate doses to immunise existing people whose data is uploaded on Co-WIN portal,” Patil said. There are 10.56 lakh health workers and 7.24 lakh front line workers added on the portal.

In Mumbai, a fresh stock of 2.56 lakh Covishield doses was distributed this week, bringing total stock to 5.86 lakh doses. There are 1.50 health workers and so far, 1.7 lakh frontline workers whose data have been uploaded on the Co-WIN portal, of them 90,034 health workers and 24,713 front line workers have been vaccinated. In total, 1.14 lakh have been vaccinated in Mumbai.

Executive health officer Dr Mangala Gomare said there are 23 centres, an increase from existing 11, to increase daily turnout upto 10,000 vaccinations. On Saturday 6,482 people were vaccinated in Mumbai. There were five minor cases of adverse events noted. On Saturday, 31,976 people were vaccinated in Maharashtra.