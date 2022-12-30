Second train for underground corridor of Mumbai Metro’s line 3 arrives

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) said on Friday that it had received all the eight coaches of the second train for its underground line, which will run from Colaba to SEEPZ via Bandra, and that they would soon be assembled and undergo trial runs.

The first train has already successfully undergone all dynamic and static tests with trial runs of more than 1,500 km, according to Ashwini Bhide, managing director of the MMRC, who said the second train arrived on Thursday.

The eight-coach train was manufactured in the Alstom Plant, Sri City, in Andhra Pradesh. It will undergo the mandatory tests in the 5-km stretch between the Ramp at Sariput Nagar and Sahar. All the eight coaches, weighing 42 tonnes each, reached Mumbai from the eastern state traversing 1,400 km on special eight-axle trailers with 64 wheels in 10 days.

The MMRC completed the entire tunnelling on November 30. With 17 tunnel-boring machines and 1,700 workmen, it completed tunnelling for the 33.5-km corridor, using 2,86,000 cubic metres of concrete and 29,500 metric tonnes of steel. Half of track-laying work is also over, according to the MMRC.

“The train’s trials with various tests–static and dynamic–are going on regularly. Fifty-three per cent of the overhead contact system and 88 per cent of the power supply system has been completed,” said A A Bhatt, director (systems) of the MMRC. “Besides, 105 escalators, 19 lifts, 10 platform screen doors and 12 passenger information display systems have been installed at various stations and the work is in full swing.”