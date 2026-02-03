Second mountain tunnel breakthrough achieved in Palghar within a month for Mumbai Ahmedabad Bullet Train project

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Mumbai–Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) project achieved its second mountain tunnel breakthrough in Palghar district within a month on Tuesday, marking the third tunnel breakthrough for the Bullet Train corridor so far.
The breakthrough of Mountain Tunnel-6 (MT-6) took place around 11.30 am, with Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Hemant Savara the Member of Parliament, Palghar joining the event virtually. The tunnel is 454 metres long and 14.4 metres wide, designed to carry both up and down high-speed rail tracks.
This follows the breakthrough of Mountain Tunnel-5 near Saphale on January 2, 2026. The first tunnel breakthrough for the project was achieved in September 2025 at Ghansoli in Navi Mumbai.
Addressing the event, Vaishnaw said the recent pace of work reflected steady progress across the Maharashtra section of the corridor. “Achieving two mountain tunnel breakthroughs within a month shows the strong momentum of construction. Multiple challenging works, including tunnels, bridges and stations, are progressing simultaneously,” he said.
The minister also highlighted developments at the Mumbai terminal, stating that the Bullet Train station at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) is being designed with double-deck platforms to optimize space in one of the city’s most densely built business districts.
MT-6 was excavated simultaneously from both ends using the New Austrian Tunnelling Method (NATM), a drill-and-controlled blast technique used in complex geological conditions. Officials said the tunnel excavation was completed within 12 months. NATM allows real-time modification of tunnel supports using shotcrete, rock bolts and lattice girders, and does not require heavy tunnel boring machinery, making it suitable for the varied rock strata in Palghar district.
Project authorities said worker safety during excavation was ensured through continuous geotechnical monitoring, real-time instrumentation, fire safety measures, proper ventilation and regulated access inside the tunnel.
Construction work in Maharashtra is progressing on multiple fronts. The project’s longest river bridge across the Vaitarna River has reached the pier construction stage, while foundation works are underway on other major rivers such as Ulhas and Jagani. Construction is also ongoing at all four planned stations in the state, along with major national and state highway crossings using long-span steel bridges.
Excavation continues on the 21-km underground tunnel between Bandra Kurla Complex and Shilphata, one of the most technically challenging sections of the corridor.
In Palghar district, seven mountain tunnels are currently under construction. As of January 27, 2026, MT-5 has reached 57% completion, MT-6 stands at 47%, while other tunnels range from preparatory stages to over 40% completion.
The 508-km MAHSR corridor spans 352 km in Gujarat and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and 156 km in Maharashtra. Officials said approximately 334 km of viaducts, 17 river bridges and 12 major crossings have been completed, with track laying and electrification gaining pace in the Gujarat section.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Meta has officially launched its sporty AI-powered smart glasses in India, developed in partnership with Oakley. The Oakley Meta Vanguard AI glasses is a new category of AI-powered smart glasses designed from the ground up for high-intensity sports. It comes with various fitness-focused integrations to help athletes during training.