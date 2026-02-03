Second mountain tunnel breakthrough achieved in Palghar within a month for Mumbai Ahmedabad Bullet Train project

The breakthrough of MT-6 took place around 11.30 am, with Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw joining the event virtually (File photo: PTI).

The Mumbai–Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) project achieved its second mountain tunnel breakthrough in Palghar district within a month on Tuesday, marking the third tunnel breakthrough for the Bullet Train corridor so far.

The breakthrough of Mountain Tunnel-6 (MT-6) took place around 11.30 am, with Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Hemant Savara the Member of Parliament, Palghar joining the event virtually. The tunnel is 454 metres long and 14.4 metres wide, designed to carry both up and down high-speed rail tracks.

This follows the breakthrough of Mountain Tunnel-5 near Saphale on January 2, 2026. The first tunnel breakthrough for the project was achieved in September 2025 at Ghansoli in Navi Mumbai.