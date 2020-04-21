Second major scientific conference at IITM rescheduled

For the first time, the conference, held at regular four-year intervals, has been disturbed ever since the 1960s. (File) For the first time, the conference, held at regular four-year intervals, has been disturbed ever since the 1960s. (File)

The 18th edition of the International Conference on Clouds and Precipitation (ICCP) has been rescheduled to 2021 in the wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic across the world.

Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) was scheduled to host the week-long conference between August 3 and 7 this year, for which abstract scientific submissions and registrations had been completed.

India won the bid to host this event nearly four years ago and will be the second Asian country to do so. The US, Germany, France, Canada and Italy have hosted previous meets. The conference of cloud physicists was first held in 1954. For the first time, the conference, held at regular four-year intervals, has been disturbed ever since the 1960s.

This is the second major scientific conference to be held at IITM, which now stands rescheduled again, due to COVID-19. In March, a similar international conference titled, ‘Challenges of air quality in megacities (CAGMe 2020), was also cancelled.

The meet also had two workshops on cloud modelling and air-borne data processing during the five-day event.

