Second girder of Hancock Bridge installed

The first girder in the first phase of construction of the bridge was installed in July 2020. (Express Photo by Pradip Das)

INSTALLATION OF the second girder, an important phase in the reconstruction of Hancock Bridge connecting Mazgaon and Dongri, was completed by BMC on Monday. With this, the launching of girders is complete and the bridge is likely to be completed this year.

According to officials, the second carriageway (girder) of Hancock Rail Over Bridge between Sandhurst Road and Byculla stations in Mumbai Suburban section was successfully launched in two traffic blocks of five hours duration on Sunday and three hours on June 7 across eight railway tracks, by launching nose method under Railway’s supervision for MCGM.

The Hancock Bridge was demolished by the Central Railway in 2016. The first girder in the first phase of construction of the bridge was installed in July 2020 and the sidewalk was opened to the public in January 2021.