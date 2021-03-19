Second Covid-19 wave: Mumbai records highest ever 3,063 daily cases

The occupancy of isolation beds has risen to 50 per cent now, which was 40 per cent a fortnight ago. (Express photo by Arul Horizon)

Breaking all its past records, Mumbai Friday recorded 3,063 positive Covid-19 cases — its highest daily tally since the pandemic began. In the last ten days, daily cases have swollen three-fold in the city.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal took a call to increase 2,000 beds in private hospitals as cases continued to soar and hospitalisations increased subsequently.

The last highest count in Mumbai was on October 11 last year when the city had recorded 2,848 cases.

“We have asked all private hospitals to increase isolation beds in a phased manner. We want to be fully prepared, although right now there are many beds vacant,” said Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani. He added that beds are also being added to Covid Care Centres (CCC).

Currently, private hospitals contribute 2,419 beds for Covid-19 treatment, including 552 ICUs and 336 ventilators. Close to 60 per cent of ICUs and ventilators in private hospitals are full. In government hospitals, there are 975 ICUs of which 60 per cent are full and there are 625 ventilators with 70 per cent occupancy.