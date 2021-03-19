scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, March 19, 2021
Latest news

Second Covid-19 wave: Mumbai records highest ever 3,063 daily cases

The last highest count in Mumbai was on October 11 last year when the city had recorded 2,848 cases.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
Updated: March 19, 2021 9:14:57 pm
mumbai covid 19 casesThe occupancy of isolation beds has risen to 50 per cent now, which was 40 per cent a fortnight ago. (Express photo by Arul Horizon)

Breaking all its past records, Mumbai Friday recorded 3,063 positive Covid-19 cases — its highest daily tally since the pandemic began. In the last ten days, daily cases have swollen three-fold in the city.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal took a call to increase 2,000 beds in private hospitals as cases continued to soar and hospitalisations increased subsequently.

The occupancy of isolation beds has risen to 50 per cent now, which was 40 per cent a fortnight ago.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The last highest count in Mumbai was on October 11 last year when the city had recorded 2,848 cases.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

“We have asked all private hospitals to increase isolation beds in a phased manner. We want to be fully prepared, although right now there are many beds vacant,” said Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani. He added that beds are also being added to Covid Care Centres (CCC).

Click here for more

Currently, private hospitals contribute 2,419 beds for Covid-19 treatment, including 552 ICUs and 336 ventilators. Close to 60 per cent of ICUs and ventilators in private hospitals are full. In government hospitals, there are 975 ICUs of which 60 per cent are full and there are 625 ventilators with 70 per cent occupancy.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 19: Latest News

Advertisement
X