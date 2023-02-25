Second bhoomi poojan for road works tomorrow, this time by CM

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is set to carry out Bhoomi Poojan (ground breaking) ceremony on Sunday for BMC’s ambitious Rs 6,080-crore project to concretise 397 km of roads in Mumbai. This will be the second bhoomi poojan ceremony to be carried out for this one particular project.

On January 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had performed the bhoomi poojan for the concretisation project, along with a slew of other civic-infrastructure projects, during his rally held at the MMRDA grounds in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC).

Sources said that CM will carry out the ceremony on Sunday afternoon at Lokmanya Tilak ground in Chembur, a day before the Budget Session of the Legislative will begin.

After taking charge as the CM, Shinde had last August ]announced that Mumbai’s roads will become entirely pothole-free in the next three years. He had also criticized the Shiv Sena, which held the majority in the BMC for over two decades, for being not being able to improve roads. Both the BJP and the Shiv Sena had promised to improve roads ahead of the 2017 BMC elections.

Civic officials, meanwhile, said that BMC has issued work orders to five contractors to carry out the work a day before the PM performed the Bhoomi Poojan last month. The BMC had awarded the contract at an revised rate, which is 5-6 per cent lesser than the earlier cost and will likely benefit it by saving around Rs 380 to Rs 410 crore.

“Concretising works has begun in several areas, including the eastern and western suburbs. We have a tight deadline since the work needs to get started before monsoon, else we won’t be able to achieve our annual target before the end of 2023,” an official said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA from Worli, Aaditya Thackeray, said that the CM performing Bhoomi Poojan for the same work again is shocking. “The CM has nothing new, original or scam-free to offer. He and his colleagues have raised doubts over their administrative capacity due to scams. Moreover, the road works is an outright scam and they want to take away the money of Mumbaikars,” he told The Indian Express.

Ravi Raja, former leader of Opposition in BMC from Congress, said holding Bhoomi Poojan multiple times for one project is unfortunate. “The government just wants to show the people that it is doing lots of work even if that means that doing Bhoomi Poojan multiple times for one project. The civic administration falling prey to such political practices is unfortunate.”

Rakhee Jadhav, former NCP corporator and leader of the party in BMC, said, “We can clearly see how the trend has changed. The civic body, which is meant to work for the people of Mumbai, is now promoting the ruling parties ahead of the elections. Maybe the civic administration is facing some hindrances in operating smoothly and has been compelled to work at the behest of the ruling party.”