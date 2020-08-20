Second arrest in Vile Parle murder, accused says was paid Rs 5 lakh to kill businessman

Abdul Latif Shaikh was produced before a local court on Wednesday that remanded him in police custody till August 28. (Representational)

MUMBAI CRIME branch on Wednesday arrested a second person in connection with the murder of businessman Abdul Munaf Shaikh (55).

Nadeem Shaikh, arrested from Govandi, is alleged to have executed the attack and stabbed the businessman 12 times outside the Irla mosque in Vile Parle on Monday, police said. Shaikh has told the police that he was offered Rs 5 lakh for the murder by one Abdul Latif Shaikh alias Sonu, who was arrested on Tuesday.

An officer associated with the investigation in the case said Latif and Nadeem were both lodged in the Arthur Road Jail last year, where they come to know each other. While Nadeem has several offences registered against him, two cases of rioting are lodged against Latif, police said.

“During his interrogation so far, Latif told us that the planning for the murder had been going on for the last six months. He is the one who had arranged Nadeem to keep an eye on Munaf and provided the necessary resources to execute the murder,” an officer said.

A crime branch officer, who arrested Nadeem from Govandi, said the latter was paid Rs 5 lakh to murder the businessman. Nadeem will be handed over to the Juhu police that is investigating the case.

“We are trying to ascertain if it was only Latif who conspired to murder Abdul or there were others who were also part of it,” an officer from Juhu police station said. Latif has told the police that there was a dispute over a plot of land and an SRA project following which the murder conspiracy was plotted.

Abdul, who had an inkling that Latif had been planning to kill him, had given several letters to the police informing them about an imminent threat to this life. The latest letter was submitted in January when he had told the police that Latif had paid someone to eliminate him.

Latif was produced before a local court on Wednesday that remanded him in police custody till August 28.

