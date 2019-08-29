Second and third phases of solar pumps programme get approval in Maharashtra

The state Cabinet on Wednesday approved the second and third phase of the Chief Minister Solar Pump Programme for farmers to install 75,000 solar pumps across the state.

Advertising

According to officials from the Energy Department, the state government took a decision in November last year to install one lakh solar pumps in the next three years with an estimated cost of Rs 3,435 crore. In the first phase, an approval was given for installing 25,000 solar pumps in November, an official said.

“For the second and third phase, around 52,500 pumps of 3 HP, 15,000 pumps of 5 HP and 7,500 pumps of 7.5 HP capacity will be installed. The estimated cost is Rs 1,531 crore for both the phases and the work is expected to completed in next 18 months,” an official said. The official added that there would be a division-wise panel of suppliers and farmers can get pumps from any of them.

The scheme is intended to provide power to farmers using natural resources and enhance irrigation coverage of farmland in the areas that are not covered under the existing electricity net.

Another officials said farmers owning up to five acres land would be eligible for a 3 HP solar-power pump, while those having more than five acres land would be eligible for 5 HP pumps. “As per the demand and considering the geographical situation, the pumps of 7.5 HP will be provided,” the official said.