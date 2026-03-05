Second accused arrested in IIT Bombay live cartridges case

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Powai police have arrested a second accused from Madhya Pradesh in connection with the case involving a 23-year-old man who allegedly entered the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay campus with five live cartridges.
The accused, identified as Prashantraj Yadav, was traced to Ujjain during the investigation. Police said Yadav had allegedly supplied the 7.65 mm cartridges to Anand Chaudhary, a resident of Samastipur in Bihar, who was arrested earlier. Yadav has been remanded in police custody till March 6 for further investigation.
According to police, Chaudhary had arrived in Mumbai on February 12 and was staying inside the IIT Bombay campus with his childhood friend Apoorva Mishra, a hostel resident.
The incident came to light on February 19 after a security guard was alerted to a dispute between two students over financial issues on the ground floor of Hostel No. 1. When security personnel intervened, they allegedly found two students under the influence of alcohol, which is prohibited inside the hostel, following which the room was searched.
During the search of Room No. 93, guards found a bag on the bed and discovered five live cartridges in the front pocket, police said.
Further inquiry revealed that the cartridges had been brought to the campus by Chaudhary, who had entered the institute premises using a fake identification card. Police said Chaudhary had come to Mumbai to meet his girlfriend and was staying in the hostel as a guest arranged by his friend.
Further investigation is underway.
