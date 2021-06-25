SEC to issue order on delimitation of wards for BMC polls next year 

Officials from the election commission have said that the delimitation will be based on population, geography and voters’ list. However, the number of wards will remain the same. (Representational Photo/File)

The State Election Commission (SEC) will issue a fresh order on delimitation of electoral wards ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls, slated to be held in February next year.

In a response to BMC’s leader of opposition Ravi Raja, the state election body has said after the revised ward boundaries are published, suggestions and objections will also be invited from the public. On June 1, the Congress corporator had written to the SEC for rectification of at least 45 electoral ward boundaries that had been allegedly changed by the BJP to “favour” them in 2017 civic polls.

“The order for delimitation of ward boundaries will be issued to the municipal corporation. And subsequently, it will be published inviting public suggestions and objections. During that time, you can send your suggestions,” stated the election commission’s letter to Raja on Friday.

Officials from the election commission have said that the delimitation will be based on population, geography and voters’ list. However, the number of wards will remain the same.

“Many political parties have written for change in ward boundaries. When the changed ward boundaries are published, we will hear their suggestions. Usually, the order of delimitation is issued six months prior to elections,” an official said.

On June 24, BJP had also written to the election commission opposing proposed delimitation of wards.