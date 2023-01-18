Sebi proposes facility of blocking of funds for secondary market trade

In a move to further protect investors assets from being misused by stock brokers, markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday proposed to introduce a facility of blocking of funds for trading in secondary markets.

The proposed facility will allow investors to trade in the secondary market based on blocked funds in their bank accounts, eliminating the need to transfer funds to a stock broker or trading member.

It will provide client level settlement visibility (both pay-in and pay-out) to clearing corporation (CC) by direct settlement of funds and securities between client and CC.

Sebi said the process, by design, will safeguard clients’ assets from misuse/ brokers’ default and consequent risk to their capital. The market regulator has come out with a consultation paper on the subject and has sought public comment on it till February 16, 2023.

The proposed facility will be similar to Asba (Application Supported by Blocked Amount) available in the for the primary market. ASBA is an application containing an authorization to block the application money in the bank account, for subscribing to an initial public offering (IPO).

Sebi further said under the existing framework, the client’s assets (whether funds collateral or funds/securities settlement pay-in) pass through stock broker and clearing member (CM) before reaching CC. Even the pay-out released by CC follows a similar cycle of passing through a clearing member and a stock broker before reaching the client.

With this process flow, there is a possibility that a client’s collateral retained with a stock broker or CM can be misused. Similarly, the pay-out due to the client can also be at risk in case the stock broker defaults.

“In view of the significant developments in the payment mechanisms, it is felt that the RBI approved Unified Payments Interface (UPI) mandate service of single block and multiple debits can be integrated with the secondary markets to provide a block mechanism (similar to pledge-like mechanism in securities),” the consultation paper said.

With this, the clients will be able to block funds in their bank account for trading in the secondary market, instead of transferring them upfront to the trading member, thereby providing enhanced protection of cash collateral.

Under the proposed model, funds will remain in the account of the client but will be blocked in favour of CC till the expiry date of the block mandate or till block is released by the CC, whichever is earlier. The clearing corporation will be able to debit funds from the client’s account, limited to the amount specified in the block.

It further said while a UPI block upon creation shall be considered towards collateral, the same shall also be available for settlement purposes. For the clients who prefer to block lump sum amount, their block can be debited multiple times, subject to available balance, for settlement obligations across days, the paper said.

This comes with a dual advantage, whereby firstly it eliminates the need to transfer funds to the brokers and secondly, the funds blocked from savings accounts earn interest for the investor, it said.