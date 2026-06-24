From seat squabbles to stabbings: What’s fuelling rage on Mumbai’s local trains?

The fatal stabbing of 22-year-old Mayank Lohar inside a first-class compartment of a Churchgate-Nallasopara local train on Monday night has once again raised concerns about rising violence on Mumbai’s suburban railway network.

The incident, allegedly triggered by an argument over whether the train door should remain open during heavy rain, comes barely four months after another stabbing on the Western Railway corridor. In February, 32-year-old lecturer Alok Singh was stabbed during an altercation while attempting to alight at Malad station.

While the circumstances of the two incidents differ, both began as routine commuter disputes before turning violent a pattern that transport experts and behavioural researchers say reflects the intense pressures of travelling on one of the world’s most crowded rail systems.