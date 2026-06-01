Seat sharing deals are done but alliance parties yet to declare all candidates

Even as the ruling Mahayuti and Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) have finalised their respective seat sharing agreements for the upcoming legislative council polls, most of the parties in both alliances have not yet declared the names of majority of candidates. The names are likely to be announced only on June 1, which is the last date to file nominations.

After the Mahayuti finalised its seat sharing arrangment for 17 council seats with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) 11, Shiv Sena 4 and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) 2 on Sunday, the BJP announced 11 candidates late night. It has fielded Arun Lakhani from Wardha-Chandrapur- Gadchiroli, Avinash Bramhanakar from Bhandara -Gondiya, Pravin Pote-Patil from Amaravati, Dhairyasheel Kadam from Satara-Sangli, Rajendra Raut from Solapur, Prajakt Tanpure from Ahilyanagar, Suhas Shirsat from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-Jalna, Amar Rajurkar from Nanded, Basavraj Patil from Dharashiv-Latur-Beed, Nandkishor Mahajan from Jalgaon. The party has given ticket to Dr Rajiv Potdar from Nagpur bypoll.

Fear of rebellion, infighting and disagreement within the allies have stopped parties from announcing the names. According to sources, Sena was demanding 6 to 7 seats out of 17, which the BJP did not accept.

The dispute between BJP and Shiv Sena were over Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar —Jalna and Nashik as Sena wanted to contest both being its traditional seats. The dispute was settled with Sena contesting Nasik and BJP was given the other seat. According to sources, the BJP is likely to bring in a new face to contest from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar — Jalna seat.

The Sena and the NCP have locked horns over the Raigad-Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg seat. Aniket Tatkare, son of NCP state chief Sunil Tatkare, is likely to be a candidate from this seat. Both Tatkares held a meeting with Ekanth Shinde, in an attempt to pacify the Sena.

Sources mentioned that disputed Raigad district guardian ministership will be given to the Sena, in return of the MLC seat. The NCP has given up its claim on the Parbhani-Hingoli seat, which will now be contested by Sena. Regarding Pune, there was a tug-of-war between NCP and BJP. The seat was allocated to the NCP.

“In this election, the already elected corporators are voters and therefore, this is an easy election for Mahayuti and it might win all 17 seats. The BJP leaders are meeting in Delhi at present and the names will be announced tonight,” said a leader from the BJP.

Similarly in the Opposition MVA, parties are refraining from making the announcement of candidates’ names. The Congress has been allocated the constituencies of Nagpur, Wardha-Chandrapur-Gadchiroli, Yavatmal, Bhandara-Gondia, Amravati, Ahilyanagar, Solapur, and Dharashiv-Latur-Beed. The Sena(UBT) has secured the constituencies of Raigad-Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, Jalgaon, Parbhani-Hingoli, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-Jalna, while the NCP(SP) has been allocated Pune, Thane, and Sangli-Satara. Decisions regarding Nanded and Nashik constituencies within the MVA are currently pending.

Sena (UBT) has announced Dr Vivek Navandar as its candidate for the Parbhani-Hingoli and Surendra, alias Bal Mane, for the Raigad-Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg constituency.