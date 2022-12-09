Seamless connectivity: Metro Line 2B to connect three other corridors, Monorail and rail stations

THE UPCOMING Metro Line 2B between DN Nagar and Mandale — the western and eastern suburbs of Mumbai — will also connect three other Metro lines providing seamless travel opportunities for commuters.

The line is proposed to connect with the suburban railway stations at Kurla East and Mankhurd allowing passengers to access Central Railway and Harbour line trains as well as the Monorail station at Chembur.

The Metro line 2B is proposed to connect with the existing metro line 1, which runs between Versova and Ghatkopar at D N Nagar station. It will also connect to underground line 3 that will run between Colaba-Bandra-Seepz at ITO Junction in Bandra. The stretch will also connect at Kurla with line 4, which is proposed to run between the central suburb of Wadala to Kasarvadavali in Thane.

The 23.6-km-long Metro Line 2B work got approval from the state government in 2016 while the work on the ground began in March 2018. Currently, nearly 30 per cent of the work has been completed, officials said.

The project was delayed after one of the appointed contractors failed to carry out the work between Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) and Chembur within the given deadline. Following this, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) changed the contractor in March 2022.

A senior MMRDA official said that work speed has increased on this stretch with the construction of pillars. The Metro line 2B will be a fully elevated corridor with 20 stations. It is being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 10,986 crore. The depot of this line will come up at Mandale in Mankhurd on 31 hectares of land.

The MMRDA plans to commission the line in two phases. Phase 1 of the project connecting DN Naga-National College in Bandra will see commissioning by end of 2024, while phase 2 of the project connecting Mandale-Chembur is likely to be commissioned by June 2025.

Once fully operational, the stretch is expected to see 10.49 lakh ridership every day by 2031.