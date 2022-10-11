Sea Link accident accused seeks hospitalisation: ‘Not being treated for injuries’

IRFAN BILAKHYA, the man booked for crashing his car on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link last week and causing five deaths, has sought hospitalisation claiming that he is not being given treatment despite suffering injuries in the accident.

The magistrate’s court on Monday directed the jail superintendent to ensure that required medical treatment is provided to Bilakhya. He is yet to move a bail application.

On Friday, Bilakhya was sent to judicial custody for two weeks.

Bilakhya’s plea, filed through the firm CK Legal, stated that that he is diabetic and requires immediate surgery for multiple injuries he sustained in the accident.

It was submitted that he has suffered fractures in his jaw and arm, injuries on his head and other internal injuries. His lawyer Vikram Chavan told the court that no MRI or CT scan was conducted.