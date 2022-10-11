scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 10, 2022

Sea Link accident accused seeks hospitalisation: ‘Not being treated for injuries’

The magistrate's court on Monday directed the jail superintendent to ensure that required medical treatment is provided to Bilakhya. He is yet to move a bail application.

Irfan Bilakhya, who crashed his Creta car on the Bandra-Worli sea link, killing five persons early Wednesday, told the Bhoiwada court on Friday.

IRFAN BILAKHYA, the man booked for crashing his car on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link last week and causing five deaths, has sought hospitalisation claiming that he is not being given treatment despite suffering injuries in the accident.

The magistrate’s court on Monday directed the jail superintendent to ensure that required medical treatment is provided to Bilakhya. He is yet to move a bail application.

On Friday, Bilakhya was sent to judicial custody for two weeks.

Bilakhya’s plea, filed through the firm CK Legal, stated that that he is diabetic and requires immediate surgery for multiple injuries he sustained in the accident.

It was submitted that he has suffered fractures in his jaw and arm, injuries on his head and other internal injuries. His lawyer Vikram Chavan told the court that no MRI or CT scan was conducted.

First published on: 11-10-2022 at 01:07:46 am
Stay on land allotment for over 190 MIDC projects lifted

