Saturday, Oct 22, 2022

Sea Link accident accused denied bail

A MAGISTRATE court recently rejected bail to the man booked for allegedly crashing his car on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, killing five persons. The Metropolitan Magistrate court in Dadar on Thursday rejected the bail plea of Irfan Bilakiya, stating that the investigation is still in progress.

“Admittedly in this case, investigation is at initial stage, as per say of Investigating Officer statements of witnesses have yet not been recorded due to their serious medical condition,” the court said.

Bilakhiya had argued that he himself was a victim of the incident as he has suffered serious injuries, and that standard operating procedure was not followed by the authorities leading to the incident.

He had also submitted that the charge of Section 304 (II) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) under the IPC could not be invoked against him as he was within the speed limit while driving. “It would be too early to come to any conclusion whether it is Section 304 (II) or 304 A (death due to negligence) of IPC applicable to the case.

It is record that Section 304 A of IPC is already deleted by the prosecution. Offence is serious in nature, investigation is in progress, therefore, it would not be proper to release the accused on bail,” the court said.

First published on: 23-10-2022 at 12:47:41 am
