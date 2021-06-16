Scuffle breaks out between Sena and BJYM workers in Dadar

Police personnel try to stop the clash between BJP-Shiv Sena activists, outside Shiv Sena Bhavan at Dadar, in Mumbai, Wednesday, June 16, 2021. BJP activists staged a morcha to condemn Shiv Sena's statement on Ram mandir trust land scam issue. (PTI Photo)

A scuffle broke out between Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) and Shiv Sena workers Wednesday during a demonstration by the youth wing members of the opposition party in Dadar. Several BJYM protesters were detained by the police for the protest and later let out.

Amid controversy around the purchase of land for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, a group of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) workers had staged a ‘Phatkar’ rally outside the Shiv Sena Bhavan in Dadar accusing the ruling Sena and Congress of making false allegations.

BJP MLA Ashish Shelar said, “The party’s youth wing had organised a rally to protest against Sena and Congress for their false campaign on Ram temple construction. The BJP had launched a fund collection drive with good intentions for the construction of the Ram temple at Ayodhya. Yet, the Congress and Sena were spreading lies and alleging corruption and misuse of funds by the temple trust, which has hurt the sentiments of the BJP cadre.”

According to Shelar, the BJYM had taken permission from the police for the demonstration and after the protest, they were returning quietly when some Sena workers, under the police cover, started an altercation with some BJP’s women activist. “Their misconduct upset those present. When BJP workers countered, it led to skirmishes,” Shelar said. He also claimed that the Sena had “given up on Ram and Hindutva for power”.

The Sena leaders, meanwhile, blamed the BJP for “orchestrating a show to undermine the party”. Party leader Rahul Shewale said, “If BJP holds protest outside Sena Bhawan, they will have to face our workers.”

A senior Sena minister, not wishing to be named, said, “Why did the BJP choose Dadar to hold the protest? They know it is a stronghold of the Shiv Sena. The BJP provokes first and then holds Sena responsible, which is unfortunate. The Sena never assaults any woman.”