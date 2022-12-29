Day after scuffle between two Sena factions, BMC seals party offices in headquarters

A day after members of the two Shiv Sena factions scuffled inside the BMC headquarters, the civic body Thursday morning sealed all party offices inside the premises by issuing a notice.

On Wednesday afternoon, a verbal spat broke out between the members of the Balesahebanchi Shiv Sena (BSS) and Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT), after BSS workers went inside the Sena’s sole party office at the civic body headquarters and tried to claim possession.

Soon after, party workers from the UBT faction arrived there and resisted them by raising slogans and denouncing them.

Later, the police had to intervene, which locked the party office and removed all the party members from the spot.

On Wednesday, only the Sena’s party office was locked, while those of other parties were operating as per routine.

On Thursday morning, officials of the civic body stuck notices outside each and every party office in the BMC stating that all of them are being sealed. “The party offices inside the BMC headquarters have been temporarily sealed as per further notice by the order of the municipal commissioner and state-appointed administrator,” stated the notice.

Party workers said their offices functioned as per routine until late Wednesday and nobody was told anything about sealing their premises. “We came to BMC in the morning like every day and found the notice being stuck outside our party office. Later, we discovered that the same notice is there everywhere. We were told that the notices were stuck and doors were sealed during the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday,” said a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member.

“At least, the administrator should have notified us before so that we could take our official documents out from the office before they got sealed. There are various important utilities and documents inside the office that we use for our day-to-day work,” said a representative of another party.

Inside BMC, all political parties which have at least one corporator’s seat in the municipal council have their offices. The parties include BJP, Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and Samajwadi Party. All the offices are located on the ground floor of the old building and are identified based on their respective party emblem.

After the split in the Sena, no dedicated office for the two new factions has been set up inside the civic body headquarters. This is mainly because the elected body of representatives is currently dissolved and BMC is under the rule of a state-appointed administrator.