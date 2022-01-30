SC’s decision to revoke suspension of 12 Maharashtra MLAs is unconstitutional: Prakash Ambedkar

The Supreme Court’s decision to quash the year-long suspension of 12 BJP MLAs from the Maharashtra Assembly is unconstitutional, according to Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) president Prakash Ambedkar.

The VBA chief said courts cannot interfere in the working of legislative matters and that the apex court’s verdict has indirectly challenged the decision taken in the state’s Legislative Assembly.

“I firmly believe the roles of judiciary and legislature are very clearly and well defined. The judiciary cannot and should not intervene in matters related to legislature, whether it is the functioning of Parliament of India at the Centre or the state Legislative Assembly of Maharashtra,” the grandson of Dr BR Ambedkar said.

The apex court had on Friday ruled that the Maharashtra Assembly’s July 5, 2021 resolution suspending 12 BJP MLAs for a year over alleged misbehaviour in the House was “unconstitutional” and “illegal”. It added that the legislators could not have been suspended beyond the tenure of that session.

“Without going into the merit or demerit of the case pertaining to the suspension of 12 BJP MLAs, my opinion is each institution should resolve issues at their own level,” Ambedkar said, arguing that the Opposition BJP could have exercised its legislative rights to seek justice in the state Assembly if it had felt wronged.

He warned that if MLAs look to courts for delivering the verdict on legislative matters, it will prove to be endless as any political party which is displeased with a decision taken in the Assembly or Lok Sabha will be tempted to take the battle against its political rival to the court. “If legislative matters land in courts, this will be a dangerous precedent. It will be detrimental for the functioning of both courts and legislative… irrespective of politics and parties it amounts to undermining the rights and jurisdiction of the elected members.”

Asserting that a decision taken in the Parliament or Assembly is sacrosanct, he said there are several provisions within the legislative which can be utilised by members to get justice on various issues within the framework of its functioning.

The ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government had during last year’s monsoon session moved the resolution to suspend the 12 BJP MLAs following their unruly conduct in the Speaker’s chamber. However, Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis and others had dismissed the charges as baseless. The BJP has now welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision and said that it was a slap on the MVA government.