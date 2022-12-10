Scribe dupes on pretext of publishing abstract book of PM’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’, booked

The Mumbai Police have booked the founder of a magazine for allegedly duping people on the pretext of collecting funds to publish an abstract book of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

The accused did not seek permission from the government and used Modi’s name to collect donations, the police said.

The complaint was filed on Friday by Anand Singh, 49, a BJP worker. Singh gave Rs 4,000 to the alleged accused Alok Ranjan Tiwari, who is founder and editor-in-chief and founder of a monthly magazine ‘Abhyuday Vatsalyam’.

According to police, Tiwari used several social media platforms, including YouTube, to circulate that he was compiling an abstract book with all the important information from Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ episodes. He also claimed that he would publish the book in March, 2023 and release it at the hands of President Droupadi Murmu.

