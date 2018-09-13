Screening of film on PM: Message on social media creates confusion in Maharashtra zilla parishad schools

The messages doing the rounds on WhatsApp created a buzz among the teachers and principals, who feel that there was no specific purpose behind screening the film for students. The messages doing the rounds on WhatsApp created a buzz among the teachers and principals, who feel that there was no specific purpose behind screening the film for students.

An informal directive, shared on social media, to screen a short film on the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in zilla parishad schools has led to confusion and chaos among teachers and principals in the state.

A WhatsApp message, allegedly sent by senior education officials on several groups, asked schools to screen ‘Chalo Jeete Hain’, a 32-minute documentary based on the life of Modi on September 18.

The film, directed by Mangesh Hadawale, was screened at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in July this year.

“Please make sure the schools in your region have the following facilities for the screening of the movie on September 18 – a laptop or a desktop computer, 1 MBPS internet speed, projector and screen and a sound system,” reads the message.

When contacted, officials from the education department said no official circular or government resolutions have been issued by the department. State Education Minister Vinod Tawde did not respond to messages or calls.

However, the messages doing the rounds on WhatsApp created a buzz among the teachers and principals, who feel that there was no specific purpose behind screening the film for students.

“There is no clarity whether this is an official directive or just an informal one. There’s no particular reason for screening the film and neither is there any context to this,” said a principal from Palghar district.

Independent Member of Legislative Council Kapil Patil said, “The government can screen whichever film it wants to but it should focus on the educational needs of students instead.”

