Scrapping Article 370, surgical strike not the answer to rising unemployment: Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut

THREE WEEKS after lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the abrogation of Article 370, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday said the scrapping of the same and surgical strikes were not the answer to rising unemployment and earning basic livelihood.

The Sena MP’s criticism of the Modi-led BJP government comes in the light of the economic slowdown that the country is facing. In his weekly column ‘Rokhthok’ in party mouthpiece Saamana, Raut said decisions “taken on a whim” led to losses and this had been proved in the case of demonetisation and to an extent from the introduction of the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

“Prior to the polls, the issues like unemployment, inflation and economic slowdown were being discussed and it was felt that Modi government will face its impact in the 2019 polls. But 40 soldiers were martyred in the terrorist attack in Pulwama and the subsequent surgical strikes changed the environment in the country and the issues like unemployment, inflation and others were martyred in the course,” wrote Raut.

“Surgical strike and abrogation of Article 370 are the patriotic acts. But providing jobs and saving existing jobs are even more patriotic work. The patriotism is lacking in it,” he added and listed sectors such as automobile, real estate, defence production, textiles among others, stating that they were facing the impact of the economic slowdown.

Calling the economic situation “grave”, he said the country had not faced such a slowdown so far. “The BJP in 2014 had promised to create two crore jobs annually, but 1.1 crore people have lost their jobs in the last year… The government cannot blame Pandit Nehru or his policies for the current situation,” Raut stated.

“Modi carried out surgical strike on Pakistan and showed courage in scrapping Article 370. That’s why he is a popular leader but all this is like fast food. The surgical strike and Article 370 are not the solutions for issues of roti, kapda, makaan and unemployment,” he added.