Scrap NEET for Maharashtra: Nana Patole to CM

Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee chief Nana Patole on Tuesday said that NEET has become like the Vyapam scam and asked Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to scrap NEET for Maharashtra.

In a letter to Thackeray, Patole said that students should be given admission on the basis of their state board exam marks.

Addressing reporters at the state Congress headquarters in Dadar, Patole said that NEET papers were being leaked and some candidates were using dummies. He said that 16 lakh students appeared for NEET and many irregularities were reported. Incidents of paper leak took place in Nagpur, Jaipur and other places.

He also said that students of CBSE and other central examinations got higher marks than the ones passing state board examinations, and cited figures to prove his point.

Patole backed Thackeray in opposing Governor B S Koshiyari’s suggestion for a two-day Assembly session to discuss women’s safety. He said that the security of women is a national issue, hence a four-day session of Parliament must be called. He said that Raj Bhavan had become a BJP office.



Patole alleged that Mahant Narendra Giri’s death was very serious, and demanded President’s rule in Uttar Pradesh.