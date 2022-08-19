scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 18, 2022

‘Scrap anti-defection law’: Independent MLA Kadu strikes a discordant note

Independent MLA Bachchu Kadu from Vidarbha’s Achalpur constituency, who supports Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, wants the anti-defection law scrapped as he claimed it prohibits legislators from voicing opposition to their parties when they take anti-people decisions. “I can’t speak against the policies of my party even if it goes against the interests of my region…What […]

Independent MLA Bachchu Kadu from Vidarbha’s Achalpur constituency, who supports Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, wants the anti-defection law scrapped as he claimed it prohibits legislators from voicing opposition to their parties when they take anti-people decisions.

“I can’t speak against the policies of my party even if it goes against the interests of my region…What is this? Aren’t we accountable to the people who voted for us?” Kadu asked while participating in a discussion on a resolution moved by the Opposition on plight of farmers in the wake of recent floods.

As legislators from other parties told him that one needs a party flag, Kadu said, “I don’t require anyone’s flag.”

A minister of state in the previous Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, Kadu switched sides following the revolt orchestrated by Shinde. Though named as one of the ministers from the Shinde camp, he was not included in the first cabinet expansion of the current government of the rebel Shiv Sena faction and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He is said to be sulking ever since.

Kadu said regardless of which party is in power, farmers and the poor are always left to fend for themselves.

Taking a dig at the Shinde camp and BJP MLAs, Kadu said despite wrong policies being implemented, he couldn’t speak up against them. “We cannot speak because we want cabinet berths. But if we can’t speak up then where will people, who voted for us, go?” he asked.

