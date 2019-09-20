To be commissioned by defence minister on Sept 28, MDL delivers Scorpene-class submarine ‘Khanderi’ to Navy

THE Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) on Thursday delivered the second Scorpene-class submarine to the Indian Navy. Named ‘Khanderi’ after the widesnout Sawfish, a deadly deep sea predator of the Indian Ocean, will soon be commissioned into the Indian Navy.

The submarine is slated to be inaugurated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at a commissioning ceremony on September 28.

Calling it is a milestone event, officials said that an acceptance document was signed by Commodore Rakesh Anand, Chairman & Managing Director, MDL, and Rear Admiral B Sivakumar, Chief of Staff Officer (Tech), Western Naval Command, in presence of MDL directors and Navy personnel at MDL.

“Building the submarine was a challenge for MDL as the complexity of the simplest of tasks increased exponentially due to all work having to be done in most congested spaces. This complexity was further aggravated by the stringent tolerance required to be achieved. However, all these challenges were accepted and successfully overcome by MDL, without any compromise in quality,” said a statement released on Thursday.

The technology utilised has ensured superior features of the submarine. An official said the first ‘Khanderi’ submarine was commissioned into the Indian Navy on December 6, 1968 and was decommissioned on October 18, 1989, after it served the nation for more than 20 years.

“With the delivery of Khanderi, India further cements its position as a submarine building nation,” said an MDL official.