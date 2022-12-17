Scope Entertainment, one-stop-solution for entertainment industry on an overseas expansion spree

In an era of purely visual spectacles, Scope Entertainment since its inception in 2021 has become a perfect connect between the audiences and the artists.

Commenced with the concept of Independent Artist Management Scope Entertainment has emerged as a “one stop solution” for the world of music, events , established artists and the new talent.

Scope Entertainment and its other verticals Scope Music, Scope Digital and Scope Studios are committedly involved in 360 degree management of the singers, actors, production houses and producers. Most importantly, the multidimensional management includes facilitation in terms of content, shows, promotion, handling finances and even legal issues.

Giving an insight into the company’s profile, the founder cum CEO Ajay Bansal stated, “We have created our own music label under the name of Scope Music which is releasing the tracks of various artists. Product making is another domain that Scope Entertainment has successfully ventured into. We have studios wherein we have directors on board with whom we shoot music videos, short films, ad shoots and web series,” he went on to add.

So as to get maximum mileage for the artists and reaching out to the unparalleled size of audiences, Scope Digital is creating ripples via influencer marketing, digital marketing and digital distribution in association with big distributors.

In a short span of a year and half, Scope Entertainment has made its mark in the world of entertainment. The organization is expanding its operations in countries including UAE, New Zealand, Canada and USA in the coming year.

To name a few events, the company takes pride in having organized, Book My Show Live AP Dhillon tour in India in 2021 , associated with Sa Re Ga Ma India live Diljit Dosanjh India tour shows in Gurgaon and Jalandhar, and having marketed Imran Khan Tour with Zee Live. Not to miss Karan Aujla’s and Jasmine Sandler’s shows in addition to Kaka’s and Simran Kaur’s shows in Canada which were a thumping success. B Praak tour with Zee Live and then DJ Snake as VVIP Experience Partners with Sunburn that happened in Gurgaon was another success story scripted by Scope Entertainment.

Scope Entertainment is accredited for having staged Prateek Kuhad’s shows with Book My Show Live in 15 cities across India. The company being the offline ticketing partners for the whole tour has created a new record.