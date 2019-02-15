Scolded by parents for cellphone use, 12-year-old Mumbai girl hangs herself

A 12-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself in her Vakola home on Tuesday evening. According to the police, the girl, identified as Akshita Balwankar, a Class VII student, was reportedly upset as her parents had recently scolded her over excessive use of her mobile phone.

Advertising

A case of accidental death has been registered at Vakola police station. Police said they received a call around 7.40 pm on Tuesday that a girl had been found hanging in a house in Gaondevi area in Santacruz East, following which a team was sent and investigation was initiated.

An officer said: “We have recorded the statements of her parents who have said that she was upset as they had scolded her. The mother had advised her to avoid being on the mobile phone.”

However, on Tuesday morning, both the parents left for work and the girl did not go to her school. She was the eldest of the three siblings. However, when the other two went to play outside, she allegedly hanged herself from the ceiling using a dupatta.

“Parents left the house in the morning. The mother generally returns home early in the evening and the father at night. The incident came to light after the mother reached home. She knocked the door of the house but as she did not get any response from inside, she called her neighbours, who helped her to break open the door. The girl was found hanging from the ceiling,” added an officer.

Advertising

She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was declared dead before admission.

Further probe is on, said an officer from Vakola police station.