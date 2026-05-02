Last stretch of Santacruz Chembur Link Road in Mumbai nears completion, aims for pre-monsoon opening

This week, the MMRDA completed the final structural works on the 1.4 km section between Vakola Junction and Bharat Diamond Bourse. (Express file photo)

After several delays, the final 1.4-km stretch of the Santacruz Chembur Link Road (SCLR) is nearing completion. This final section, which is a part of the phase 2 of the SCLR, will offer direct connectivity between Vakola and the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).

With all structural works complete, officials from the MMRDA are aiming for an opening date before the monsoon.

This week, the MMRDA completed the final structural works on the 1.4 km section between Vakola Junction and Bharat Diamond Bourse, which consists of two flyovers at two levels. The 1.4-km section consists of 500 metres of 4-lane elevated carriageway and 900 metres of 2-lane connecting arms.