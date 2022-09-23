Changing City: SCLR extension, a project that promises seamless commuting between BKC and Western Express Highway

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is carrying out the extension work of the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road (SCLR), an elevated corridor that is touted to cut travel time and facilitate seamless commuting between Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) and Western Express Highway (WEH). The project has been divided into two phases and is expected to decongest Kurla and provide east-west connectivity via the existing SCLR.

A look at the project: A 3.8-km elevated road that starts near Kapadia Junction and ends on the WEH near Vakola junction.

Total project cost: Rs 415 crore approx.

Work began: In 2017

Expected project completion date: April 2023

Work progress: Over 75% of work done

Project details: One arm of the four-lane flyover will go towards Kurla and another towards BKC.

–Kapadia Nagar Junction to WEH: It will carry traffic from Chembur to WEH at an elevated level and help decongest CST Road as vehicles heading towards WEH towards the airport will move via elevated level. It will have ramps and entry points near Windsor Lane and University Road junctions, Kalina.

–Kapadia Nagar Junction (near SCLR ramp) to MTNL junction in BKC-CST link road: One arm of this SCLR extension project (coming towards Chembur) will open into the BKC via Imam Ahmed Raza Chowk. It will help decongest CST Road-BKC Junction (Imam Ahmed Raza chowk).

Significance: At present, during peak hours, CST Road, BKC Road and Kalina Road see heavy traffic and there is a cascading effect in the business hub of BKC. Also, the road between Kurla and Kalina is largely lined with shops dealing in scrap, used car parts and garages. This affects traffic, which moves at a snail’s pace. The SCLR extension is expected to solve this problem and remove the bottleneck, facilitating seamless traffic movement.

Permission awaited: Some part of the elevated road passes defence land, adjacent to Western Express Highway at Vakola. The MMRDA is seeking permission for land acquisition with the Union defence ministry for the same.