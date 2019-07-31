Scientists, research scholars to hit streets on August 9

For the third consecutive year, Indian scientists and researchers will hit the streets, seeking the central government’s attention towards improving scientific research in the country.

Advertising

The third edition of ‘India March for Science’ is scheduled on August 9. The earlier protests held in 2017 and 2018 were hosted in major cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Pune and Kolkata, among others.

‘India March for Science’ is a forum comprising scientists, researchers, students and science enthusiasts associated with several national-level science labs, institutions and research centres like IITs, Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and Indian Institute of Astronomy (IIA), both located in Bengaluru, Indian Institute of Science, Education and Research (IISER), Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), Harishchandra Research Institute (HRI), Allahabad, along with central, state universities and colleges.

Their main demand has remained better funding opportunities for improving the overall standard of teaching of science subjects in both schools, colleges and institutions in India.