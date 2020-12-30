Schools under BMC to remain shut till Jan 15

State Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad earlier said the permission to reopen schools in major cities will be notified only after consultation with the public health department.

All schools administered under the jurisdiction of the BMC will continue to remain shut in Mumbai till January 15 as a precautionary measure to control the spread of Covid-19, the civic body said on Tuesday. Schools in Maharashtra, which were shut since March due to the coronavirus outbreak, were set to reopen for Classes 9 to 12 from November 23, post-Diwali-holidays. But BMC later announced the schools to be shut till Decem-ber 31. The decision was taken in wake of rising Covid 19 cases in other parts of the country. Amer-ican Consulate and other consulate schools will reopen from January 18, read the civic body’s circular.

State Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad earlier said the permission to reopen schools in major cities will be notified only after consultation with the public health department.