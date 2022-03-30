‘Schools that completed syllabus, exam preparations not to change plan’

Putting an end to confusion over scheduling of final exams and summer vacation in schools, the Commissioner of Education on Tuesday clarified that the government resolution (GR) issued in this regard does not ask any school to change the timetable if the syllabus has been completed and exam timetable set.

Commissioner of Education Suraj Mandhare told The Indian Express, “The GR was interpreted wrongly. It does not ask schools to change anything. It is only to provide scheduling guidelines for schools, which may have been lagging behind. If schools have already completed syllabus and preparations for exams are over, then those schools are not expected to change their plan.”

Maintaining that the GR was required to provide clarity to schools, Mandhare shared how there is marginal difference in the prescribed timetable and the one set by schools already. However, insisting that it is not mandatory, Mandhare said that schools can continue as per their schedule of final exams if the syllabus has been covered.

The GR dated March 24, which prescribes a schedule for schools across Maharashtra to complete the current academic year, has been a cause of confusion among schools for a while. Issued for classes I-IX and XI, the GR instructed schools and junior colleges to complete the syllabus in the first half of April, including holding classes on Saturdays, to conduct final exams in April last week and declare results in May 1. Following this, schools would be closed for summer vacation.

Most schools and junior colleges, however, had complained that it contradicted their planning. Several teacher and school organisations have written to Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad seeking the withdrawal of the GR.