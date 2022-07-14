Schools shut in Thane, Navi Mumbai, Palghar today

Amid heavy rainfall, schools in Thane, Navi Mumbai and Palghar will remain closed Thursday. Mumbai University, too, has cancelled exams scheduled on Thursday. Though there is no holiday for schools in Mumbai, education officers and headmasters have been directed to take decisions based on local conditions and directives issued by the disaster management department for their locality.

According to the order issued by the Palghar District Collector, Manik Gursal, following the extremely heavy rainfall warning issued for the district by the IMD, all schools, colleges and other educational institutions will remain closed Thursday. Abhijeet Bangar, Commissioner of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, issued an order Wednesday declaring holiday for all educational institutions in the civic body’s jurisdiction. The order also empowers schools to take this decision if the situation persists.

While Palghar and Navi Mumbai have declared a day’s holiday, Thane district information office through its official Twitter handle declared a two-day holiday. “Considering heavy rainfall, to ensure students’ safety, district disaster management authority head Rajesh Narvekar has declared a two-day (July 14-15) holiday for schools,” read the tweet.

In Mumbai, there is no blanket holiday declaration for all schools. The Deputy Director of Education, Sandeep Sangave, issued a notice addressing education officers that they should take such decisions in consultation with the local disaster management authorities, based on conditions in their locality.

Meanwhile, Mumbai University has cancelled all exams scheduled for Thursday. According to information provided by the Director of Board of Examination and Evaluation at the university, Vinod Patil, most of these were exams of engineering stream, including a few others, and new dates for the exams will be declared soon.